Photos: India's first transgender model Anjali Lama

Nepali model Anjali Lama recently became the first transgender model to walk the runway at an Indian fashion show in Mumbai. Here are some of her pictures.

Anjali Lama's birth name was Navin Waiba. She changed her gender and became a woman once she moved to Kathmandu in 2010 for her higher studies.

In an interview with Washington Post, she said she began transition after watching television show called 'Struggle' and that her transition wasn't easy as she was teased by her colleagues and customers at the hotel where she worked.

Lama was recently been chosen to walk the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 to be held in the first week of February at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Lama is probably the first Nepali transgender model who has done well in the Nepali fashion industry. She feels that her selection has got her tremendous appreciation from her community as well as friends. She is also trying to inspire others from her community to step out and do the same.

Lama plans to settle in Mumbai as she feels that the city has given her hope and showered love on here in the most profuse way possible.