Photos: Indian Army jawans meet Kangana Ranaut in Jammu

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday felicitated and interacted with jawans at an Army camp in Jammu. She also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial.

The National Award winning actress will be next seen as 'fearless Julia', a leading actress who travels, performs and entertains soldiers of the Indian British Army, in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama 'Rangoon'. The movie has elements from the British era as it is based in the 1940s when India was fighting for independence.

While shooting for 'Rangoon', Kangana got a chance to understand the life of a soldier and hence decided to appreciate and honour their courage, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmakers.

"In 'Rangoon', Julia is a strong female character and the story revolves around her. Therefore, I believe that this film is quite important for Women's Day and perfect to enjoy on that occasion," Kangana said

Apart from Kangana, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Rangoon' is slated for release on February 24.