Photos: Isha Ambani makes a stunning debut at MET Gala 2017

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani made her debut at Met Gala 2017, and word, she was looking as elegant as a diva. Check out photos.

Isha looked resplendent in Christian Dior olive green and beige gown which had pearls and leaves on it. Isha was also present at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala and she was looking ravishing. She was accompanied by friends Natalia Vodianova and Diane von Furstenberg.

Her photos of the event was shared by Nita Ambani's fan clubs.

Isha is pursuing her MBA from Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and also works closely with her mother over health and education foundations.

Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were also present at the do. While Priyanka Chopra's custom-made beige evening gown, inspired by Ralph Lauren's iconic trench coat was the talk of the town, Deepika Padukone stepped out in a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown. (Read more)

The 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball was themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between," an homage to highly structured creations of the Japanese designer and her avant-garde label.

Celebrities embrace avant-garde challenge at 2017 Met Gala On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and Hollywood actress took it up a notch above.