The annual special trading session of Mahurat Trading flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on Thursday with the market indices opening lower on the occasion of Diwali.

Mahurat trading

The inaugural ceremony was conducted by BSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan. Bollywood actress Richa Chadda was also present at the ceremony.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 6.46 points down at 32,577.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 4.70 points to 10,206.20.

Muhurat trading which means 'auspicious hour is a special trading session for investors conducted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE on the occasion of Diwali.

An employee of an Indian brokerage house places flowers on a trading terminal before Muhurat Trading on the occasion of Diwali Festival in Mumbai on October 19, 2017

The practice is conducted every year where an astrologically significant time for the so-called Muhurat trading is conducted on Dalal street.

Prayers and festivities are held in the offices of brokerages across India while lamps are lit to welcome Goddess Laxmi.

The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank, while UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero Motocorp recorded losses.

The gold prices fell by Rs. 250 to Rs. 30,750 per 10 grams, while Silver prices fell by Rs. 200 to Rs. 40,800 per kg.

You may also like to read: In Pictures: 13 iconic places in Mumbai that no longer exist





