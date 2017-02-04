Photos: Massive fire at Kapadia Nagar in Kurla

A major fire broke out at Kapadia Nagar in Kurla, Mumbai yesterday.
The incident comes just a few days after a cylinder explosions caused a massive fire in the same area.
Here are some photos clicked by mid-day photographer Sayyed Sameer Abedi.
