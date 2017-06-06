Photos: Meet the Punjabi bride who wore shorts instead of lehenga to her wedding

A Punjabi bride did something unique on her wedding day, she donned the wedding choli, dupatta, jewellery and makeup, but replaced her lehenga with a tight black shorts
The bride in her shorts. Pic/Youtube
A Punjabi bride wore shorts instead of a lehenga and her wedding images have taken social media by storm!
Yes, you heard it right! While every girl dreams of dressing up in gorgeous designer lehengas on her wedding day, this bride just did the unthinkable. She wore the bridal choli, heavy gold jewellery, and embroidered bridal dupatta. She also had the bridal makeup on. What was missing from this bride’s wedding attire was a long embellished lehenga. Instead, she wore a black Nike shorts and walked hand-in-hand with her husband.
Like wedding pictures of all other couples, this bride’s wedding picture too attracted many on social media. This is not because of her choli or makeup, but because of her Nike shorts that seemed to defined freedom for her. Though this is hard to believe, yet it is true and the pictures are here for proof:
