Photos: Mukesh Ambani in a jovial mood with mom Kokilaben, son Anant

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani was spotted in a rather jovial mood outside Wankhede stadium. He was accompanied by his mother Kokilaben Ambani and son Anant Ambani.

The smile on his face can also be attributed to the fact that Mumbai Indians (MI) had a great finish to the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th edition of Indian Premier League.

Son Anant Ambani was busy in his cell phone.

Others who were snapped at the stadium was Bollywood actor and co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun.

Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to continue their dominance over their rivals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

