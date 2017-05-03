Photos: Sumitra Mahajan condoles Vinod Khanna's widow Kavita, family

Sumitra Mahajan. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha speaker on Sunday recently met late actor Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita, son Sakshi and daughter Shraddha to condole the demise of the Bollywood star.

Mahajan met the family at their residence in south Mumbai.

Khanna passed away in Mumbai on April 27. His memorial meeting would be held in Mumbai on May 3 at the Nehru Centre in Worli at 5.30 pm.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about Vinod Khanna's sad and untimely demise. Besides being a senior and dedicated politician, he was also a versatile actor who mesmerised his admirers across the world as a suave and sensitive actor," Mahajan said in her condolence message.

"In his demise, we have lost a capable leader and talented actor, who will be remembered by each one of us as a perfect gentleman with a perennial smile on his face. I convey my condolences to the bereaved members of his family and the large number of his fans," she said. (Read more)

Pained to learn about Shri #VinodKhanna ji's demise. I convey condolences to the bereaved members of his family and fans. — Sumitra Mahajan (@LokSabhaSpeaker) April 27, 2017

- with agency inputs