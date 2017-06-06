E-paper

Photos: Truck crashes into a railing of bridge near Seepz

By A Correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

A truck carrying vegetables met with an accident near SEEPZ after crashing into a railing of a bridge on Tuesday morning.

A truck carrying vegetables met with an accident near SEEPZ after crashing into a railing of a bridge this morning. Pics/ Sneha Kharabe

Trending Videos

Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur's peek-a-boo moment

 

Tragedy of actress Shikha Joshi who was molested and killed herself

 

Watch video: Riteish Deshmukh gets surprise gift for son at mid-day office

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply