Photos: Truck crashes into a railing of bridge near Seepz

A truck carrying vegetables met with an accident near SEEPZ after crashing into a railing of a bridge on Tuesday morning.
A truck carrying vegetables met with an accident near SEEPZ after crashing into a railing of a bridge this morning. Pics/ Sneha Kharabe
Trending Videos
Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur's peek-a-boo moment
Tragedy of actress Shikha Joshi who was molested and killed herself
Watch video: Riteish Deshmukh gets surprise gift for son at mid-day office
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments