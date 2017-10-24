Photos: When a Black Kite needed a break from the Mumbai heat
A black kite or the Pariah kite flew onto the window sill about few feet away from where mid-day senior photographer Nimesh Dave was sitting. The pictures say it all
With highly expressive eyes and enormous wingspan, the kite makes its presence felt
Its brownish golden feathery body was shinning under the sunlight
The black kite (Milvus migrans) belongs to the family Accipitridae and is distributed in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Indian subcontinent. The black kite species inhabits habitats such as savannas, woodlands, semi-desserts and grasslands.