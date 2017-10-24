A black kite or the Pariah kite flew onto the window sill about few feet away from where mid-day senior photographer Nimesh Dave was sitting. The pictures say it allWhen a Black Kite needed a break from Mumbai heat

With highly expressive eyes and enormous wingspan, the kite makes its presence felt 

Its brownish golden feathery body was shinning under the sunlight

The black kite (Milvus migrans) belongs to the family Accipitridae and is distributed in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Indian subcontinent. The black kite species inhabits habitats such as savannas, woodlands, semi-desserts and grasslands.