Photos: Woman cop goes for same sex marriage, weds girlfriend

Screenshot of video

In a case of same-sex marraiges, a woman Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police broke all taboos and recently got married to her 'bride' at Pucca Bagh in the state.

The couple. Pic/YouTube

The officer 30-year-old Manjit Kaur came dressed up in traditional with red turban, while her bride wore bright red sari and came riding on a chariot.

The wedding which took place on April 22 was as per Hindu rituals. It was attended by the couples close family, friends and colleagues.

Pic/YouTube screengrab

According to a report in India.com, the same-sex marriage took place with the consent of both the families. Both the girls refused to comment on anything on their marriage but people say that this is probably the first ever marriage between same sex and that too with the consent of the family.