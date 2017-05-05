PIA 'likely' to suspend Karachi-Mumbai flights

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Friday that it was "likely", on "purely economical" grounds, to suspend its Karachi-Mumbai operations, while flights to New Delhi will continue.

PIA Spokesperson Daniyal Gillani, told Dawn online that PIA is considering the move and is yet to take a final decision.

Dismissing reports that operations are being suspended due to tense relations between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson asserted that the reasons behind the move are "purely economical".

He explained that the move may be taken due to declining traffic along the route, adding that flights along the Karachi-New Delhi route will continue operations.