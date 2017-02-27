Picture of convict Jaya will set wrong precedent: Stalin



M K Stalin

Chennai: DMK Working President M K Stalin yesterday said displaying portrait of a person "convicted" by the Supreme Court in government offices will only set a "wrong precedent".

The statement comes a day after he demanded removal of portraits of late party supremo Jayalalithaa from government offices, saying she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Rebel AIADMK leader and former CM O Panneerselvam had slammed Stalin for his demand, which he said smacked of "political indecency. In his response Stalin said, "DMK only says that using a picture or a portrait of person who has been convicted by Supreme Court in government offices would set a wrong precedent."

"DMK does not interfere in the birthday celebrations or those who keep the pictures of J Jayalalithaa by AIADMK cadres," he said.