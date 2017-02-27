Picture of convict Jaya will set wrong precedent: Stalin

M K Stalin
Chennai: DMK Working President M K Stalin yesterday said displaying portrait of a person "convicted" by the Supreme Court in government offices will only set a "wrong precedent".
The statement comes a day after he demanded removal of portraits of late party supremo Jayalalithaa from government offices, saying she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
Rebel AIADMK leader and former CM O Panneerselvam had slammed Stalin for his demand, which he said smacked of "political indecency. In his response Stalin said, "DMK only says that using a picture or a portrait of person who has been convicted by Supreme Court in government offices would set a wrong precedent."
"DMK does not interfere in the birthday celebrations or those who keep the pictures of J Jayalalithaa by AIADMK cadres," he said.
Subramanian Swamy, former Janata Party chief, had filed a case against Jayalalithaa alleging that during her tenure as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996, she amassed properties worth Rs 66.65 cr disproportionate to her known sources of income.
0 Comments