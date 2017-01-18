Pig, who has over a million Facebook fans, is heavier than a polar bear

This 'micro-pig' has turned into a supersized giant in just five years, making her Internet's favourite pet



The 'micro-pig' with her owner Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter

Five years ago, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter brought home a “micro-pig” and were looking forward to raise their new pint-sized pet together. At the time, the tiny six-week-old piglet that they named Esther was just 18 kg. The new owners were told that she'd probably grow up to 31 kg.



Baby Esther when she was just six weeks old

Today, though, the porker weighs a staggering 294 kg — more than a polar bear. And, Esther is only continuing to expand.

Esther, who is an Internet celebrity with over one million fans on Facebook, has become so huge that Steve and Derek had to move into a farm to create enough room for her, their two dogs and a cat.

Esther weighs 294 kgs

Esther eats Rs 2,500 worth of vegan food every week. Her diet comprises rolled oats, barley and corn as well as fresh fruit and vegetables like over-ripe bananas and vegetable peelings. “We lived in denial for a long-time. Friends would come over and say ‘she's getting bigger' and Derek and I would say ‘no she's not',” Steve, who works in the property industry, told Daily Mail.



The 'micro-pig' with her canine compatriots

But, with Esther becoming too small for the couch and grabbing food off kitchen shelves, the couple realised there was nothing stopping her grow. “We just adapted and loved her more. What else could we do? It wasn't her fault and we would never give up a pet.”



This adorable pig will make a polar bear look small