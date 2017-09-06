PIL filed in Bombay HC seeks govt action to stop circulation of Blue Whale game



With suicides triggered by 'Blue Whale Challenge' being reported from various parts of the country, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the government to take action. The petitioner, a city-based NGO named 'Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education', has also sought a 24-hour helpline for the children (or their parents) who have fallen in the trap of the deadly online game.



"Downloading mobile games is very easy in India and the authorities are not equipped to handle such issues," the PIL said. The state and Union governments should be asked to stop online availability or circulation of Blue Whale Challenge game and take legal action against any person found to be promoting or circulating it, the petition demanded.



On August 11, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had written to Google India, asking it to block links related to the game, it said. The PIL is likely to come up for hearing next week. The Blue Whale game involves completion of various tasks set by its `administrators', some of them entailing self-injury, which culminate in suicide. The game is believed to have originated in Russia.



Two days ago, the Jaipur Police in Rajasthan had rescued a class 10 girl who tried to kill herself as part of Blue Whale challenge by jumping into a lake.

