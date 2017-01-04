E-paper

PIL wants court-monitored probe in chopper scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday agreed to hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam case and the allegation that some media persons took bribes from foreign arms dealers in connection with the deal.

A bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and Arun Mishra asked the counsel for petitioner, who has filed the PIL on the issue, to serve the copies of the petition to the Ministry of Home Affairs, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

