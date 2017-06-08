Pilots seek action against DGCA official



Three domestic pilots' unions today accused a senior DGCA official of “misusing” his powers and sought his suspension.

National Aviators Guild (the pilots union of Jet Airways), Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association, in a joint letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, demanded immediate suspension and departmental inquiry against the officer for “misusing his official powers”.

The copies of the letter have also been marked to the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretary and Civil Aviation Secretary.

The unions accused the official of “victimising and threatening” with regulatory and police action some of the pilots for airing their views against a draft note on which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought comments.

The DGCA recently proposed a notice period of one year for pilots and six months for co-pilots before leaving an airline, a proposal various pilots unions are opposed to.

The DGCA and the official invited comments on the draft note. In the response by a few pilots, the official's designation was written incorrectly, for which some 10 pilots of Jet Airways were taken off flying duty. When contacted, the official denied all allegations.