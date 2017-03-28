PIO in Australia blames 'Donald Trump effect' for 'racial' attack on him



Li Max Joy

Melbourne: An Indian-origin man who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Australia in an alleged hate attack has said that the racial mood is changing in the country and it could stem from the "Trump effect".

Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in North Hobart in Tasmania, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him at a restaurant.

The 33-year-old who hails from Kerala said the increasing racial hostility could stem from "the Donald Trump effect".

Meanwhile, whether the attack was "racially-based" will be investigated, the Australian High Commission in New Delhi said yesterday.