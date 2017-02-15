PIO surgeon plays Dr. Love with patient, gets banned

London: An Indian-origin surgeon has been banned from practising medicine after a UK medical tribunal found him guilty of abusing his professional position by writing a love letter to a female patient.

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK’s medical practitioners’ register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. “You twanged some distant cord which had laid dormant in me for so many years. When you stepped into my clinic for the first time, I was suddenly stunned and taken aback by your presence,” the doctor wrote.

The patient called the police after receiving the letter and said she was very distressed, according to a report in Chronicle Live.

Amaragiri, who was not the MPTS hearing, has insisted he had not taken advantage of Patient A and described his letter to her, which also invited her out for a coffee, as a “moment of madness”. The doctor has since apologised to the patient and his colleagues at the Russells Hall Hospital at Dudley in the West Midlands region of England, where he worked as a consultant. He has said he intends to appeal the tribunal’s decision to suspend his medical registration.