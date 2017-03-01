PIO Uber executive fired for hiding sexual harassment charges



Amit Singhal

New York: Amit Singhal, an India-born top executive at Uber was asked to resign after the company found that he did not disclose that he had left his previous job at Google after a sexual harassment complaint.

Singhal had joined Uber in January as Senior Vice President of Engineering after working for 15 years at Google, where he oversaw the internet giant's search efforts.

A report in technology news website Recode said Uber CEO Travis Kalanick asked Singhal to resign on Monday after it was found that Singhal did not disclose to the company that he had left Google a year earlier after an allegation against him of sexual harassment from an employee. Uber executives reportedly found about the situation after the report was published this week.