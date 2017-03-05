Pizzeria in Pakistan uses robot 'waitress'

Islamabad: A fast food restaurant in Pakistan has become the first eatery in the country to use a robot 'waitress' to serve diners.

Pizza.com, located in the city of Multan in the Punjab province in Pakistan, is seeing an unusual rush of customers after local media reported about the robot serving food.

Dawn newspaper reported that the robot has been developed by pizzeria owner Syed Aziz Ahmed Jafari's son, an electrical engineering graduate from National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad.

The robot is able to navigate to the customer's table, greet them, serve the meal and come back to the counter, said Syed Osama Aziz, the developer. Weighing 25 kilograms and capable of carrying up to five kilograms of food, the robot also detects and requests the obstacle in its way to give way.

