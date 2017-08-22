PLA conducts military exercises to strike awe in India: Report

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted military exercises in an unknown location to "strike awe in India", said the state-backed Global Times yesterday.

It was citing a China Central Television report and another Chinese newspaper report from late last week. Global Times made sure to mention that the drills were conducted "amid tensions in Doklam" to "lay the ground for plateau warfare".

More than 10 PLA units from the 'western theater command' participated in the drills. The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is closest to India, is where the 'western theater command' is most prominent. The units included aviation and armoured forces, said the television report.

China Central Television is the official mouthpiece of China's Communist Party. Global Times is run by the People's Daily, also a mouthpiece of the same party.

The TV station reportedly aired a five-minute-long video that showed tanks firing at targets on hills and helicopters firing missiles at ground targets.

'Dissatisfied' China blames India

Blaming India for the border altercation in Ladakh, China said when its soliders were patrolling, "they were obstructed by Indian border forces and the Indian side took fierce actions…"