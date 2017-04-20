Plastic bags, LED bulb removed from bull's stomach



Representation pic

Veterinarians at an institute here have removed 38.4 kg of plastic bags and a LED bulb from the stomach of a bull.

The bull, used for jallikattu (bull taming sport), was brought to Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC) of Veterinary College and Research Institute here by its owner Ayyappan of Tiruchirappalli district yesterday following anorexia and debility.

On examination it was diagnosed that the animal has acute ruminal impaction following which a surgery was performed.

The doctors retrieved 38.4 kg of polythene bags, a LED bulb, safety pins, nails and coir rope from the rumen of the animal after the surgery, TVCC sources said.