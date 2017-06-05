Plastic-laden truck catches fire on Mumbai-Agra highway

A plastic-laden truck caught fire at a toll naka near the Chandvad town on the Mumbai-Agra highway on Sunday, the police said.
The truck, with a Tamil Nadu registration number, was headed towards Malegaon when the incident occurred after it stopped to play the toll, an official said, adding that short circuit could be the cause behind the fire.
According to the official, the blaze almost gutted the truck, and also spread to the toll plaza. It was brought under control after fire tenders from nearby locations rushed to the spot. The incident resulted into traffic snarls on the busy highway for some time, police said.
Meanwhile, police dismissed the rumours that the truck was set ablaze by agitating farmers.
