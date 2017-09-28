

Hugh Hefner. Pic/AFP

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy died at the age of 91. The founder of the popular magazine is said to have died peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday.

Hugh Hefner’s health had been suffering for the past year and the star had not been seen in public ever since. He died a year after his brother Keith Hefner died after a prolonged battle against cancer.

His home, the iconic Playboy mansion, quickly became known for it’s legendary parties and came into being after Hugh Hefner catapulted into fame after the launch of Playboy magazine.