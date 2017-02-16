Plea to probe Conway's promo of Ivanka Trump's line



Kellyanne Conway. Pic/AFP

Washington: The US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) has called on the White House to investigate presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for advertising on television the clothing brand belonging to President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a letter addressed to White House Deputy Counsel Stefan Passantino on Tuesday, OGE Director Walter Shaub said Conway's comments were in “clear violation” of rules against the misuse of an official position.

"There is strong reason to believe that Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct and that disciplinary action is warranted,” Shaub wrote in a letter, Time magazine reported. Asked about Conway's comments, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said she had been “counselled on that subject - and that’s it".