Pleasant morning in Lucknow after heavy rains

The mercury dipped a few notches on Monday after heavy rains lashed the Ustate capital and many parts of Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said.

A strong dust storm also hit the city around midnight.

But with respite on the weather front came many problems as well as many trees were uprooted, leading to traffic disruptions and power outages, a Met department official told IANS.

Some areas in the old city reported water logging.

Lightning was also reported in some places, although there was no loss of life or property, the official added.

Most parts of the state were reeling under unprecedented heat wave over the past fortnight, with mercury at some places touching 46-47 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, rains are likely to continue this week.