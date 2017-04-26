Please send us back home: Somali pirates to court

Sixteen Somali pirates arrested during anti-piracy operations in 2011 told a sessions court that they had committed a crime but wanted to go home now and meet their families.

The court recorded the statements of the pirates who were arrested by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard in 2011.

“The court recorded their pleas under the provisions of Section 313 of Criminal Procedure Code,” said special public prosecutor Ranjeet Sangle.

Under Section 313, an accused is given an opportunity to personally explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him. During recording of their statements, they said that they wanted to go home and meet their families. Some of them said that they have to be near their old parents as they need them now.