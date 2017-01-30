PM, President pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi. Pic/Twitter

The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary with President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

#PresidentMukherjee attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana organized on the occasion of 69th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today pic.twitter.com/ckbsVsBjjs — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 30, 2017

'Be the change you wish to see in the World' - #MahatmaGandhi . Paid my obeisance to our father of our Nation, who rose to inspire the world pic.twitter.com/wvfecrYdCS — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) January 30, 2017

'First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win!'

Remembering #MahatmaGandhi on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/2ILD2VIpKN — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 30, 2017

Remembering Gandhiji on his Punyatithi. His teachings of non-violence & truth continue to resonate not just in India but all over the world. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 30, 2017

To all the Godse's of the world, Truth & Gandhism will outlast you - always. Our homage to Mahatama Gandhi on his 68th death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/zTZIzspbYN — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 30, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary at Rajghat

Mukherjee paid the tribute at the Rajghat. Modi offered rose petals at the memorial.

On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting at Birla House.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu were also among those who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat, where an interfaith prayer was held.

Others who paid tribute to the Father of the Nation included veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. The three service chiefs - Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and General Bipin Rawat were also present. At Rajghat, a gun salute was given and a group of singers sang devotional songs as school students and people from different walks of life gathered there to pay respects to the Mahatma.

A two-minute silence was also observed across the country at 11 am to mark the Martyrs' Day.