PM, President pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary with President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Mukherjee paid the tribute at the Rajghat. Modi offered rose petals at the memorial.

On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting at Birla House.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu were also among those who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat, where an interfaith prayer was held.

Others who paid tribute to the Father of the Nation included veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. The three service chiefs - Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and General Bipin Rawat were also present. At Rajghat, a gun salute was given and a group of singers sang devotional songs as school students and people from different walks of life gathered there to pay respects to the Mahatma.

A two-minute silence was also observed across the country at 11 am to mark the Martyrs' Day.

