PM Malcolm Turnbull wants TCS to open innovation campus in Australia



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with TCS MD & CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan and TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam. Pic/PTI

Impressed by the works of India's largest software exporter TCS, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday requested the prestigious private sector firm to open an innovation campus in his country.

Turnbull made the request while visiting the TCS' sprawling campus in Mumbai in the last leg of his tour to India.

Accompanied by the TCS brass, including newly-appointed MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Turnbull was shown the company's innovations in the retail and financial services.

He reportedly requested the TCS management to open such a facility in his country, saying it will create jobs and boost growth back home.