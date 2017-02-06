PM mocks at SP-Cong tie-up, says CM Akhilesh clinging to any prop



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the rally in Aligarh. Pic/PTI



Aligarh: Mocking at opposition parties for joining hands fearing that BJP will get a majority in Rajya Sabha after the UP polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday took a dig at the SP-Congress alliance saying the BJP “storm” has forced Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power.

Addressing an election rally here, he also launched a scathing attack on the SP government for “doing nothing” for development in the state, as he used his signature style of coining acronyms to assert that BJP will bring “Vikas” — ‘Vidyut’ (electricity), ‘Kanoon’ (law and order) and ‘Sadak’ (roads), if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am tightening the screws to teach those supporting black money a lesson,” he said.

Attacking the SP government, Modi said “past governments in UP worked in such a manner that it led to the closure of famous Aligarh lock industry as they could not provide enough electricity."

He castigated the state government for “doing nothing for development” and accused it of neither checking corruption, casteism and nepotism, nor clearing the cane farmers’ dues.