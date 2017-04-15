PM Narendra Modi: DigiDhan a cleanliness drive against corruption



PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the MAHAGENCO 1980 MW Koradi Thermal Power Project in Nagpur. Pic/PTI



Nagpur: Pushing for a less-cash economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the government's 'DigiDhan' movement for digital payment is a step towards curbing the menace of corruption.

While paying rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary at the Deekshabhoomi here, the Prime Minister also launched two new schemes under the BHIM app for referral bonus to individual users and cash-back for merchants to incentivise them.

"This DigiDhan movement is a safai abhiyaan (cleanliness movement). It is to fight the menace of corruption," said Modi addressing a public rally here. Seeking to rope in youngsters to promote cashless transactions, Modi said for every person you introduce to the BHIM app, you will get a cash back of R10. "If you refer 20 people a day, you can earn Rs 200," he said.

The PM had recently expressed gratitude to the people saying over the past few months the country had witnessed an atmosphere in which people participated in the digital payment, the 'Digidhan' movement.