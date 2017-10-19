President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday to extend their greetings on the auspicious festival of Diwali. In his tweet, the President wrote, "Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment ".



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

PM Modi extended Diwali wishes in a picture signed by him along with a caption in Hindi writing, "Warm greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Diwali". External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj greeted the people on the behalf of her family members and wrote, "Heartiest Greetings and good wishes on Deepawali".

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wished all a Diwali filled with light, joy and prosperity. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also came forward on Twitter to extend their Diwali greetings.