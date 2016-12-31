PM Narendra Modi bats for digital currency, says Aadhar-based payments in two weeks



Narendra Modi



New Delhi: In significant push towards a less-cash economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday announced a biometric payment system using Aadhar platform within two weeks even as he exhorted citizens to adopt digital currency from the New Year.

After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.

Modi used wit and humour to take swipes at his political opponents for criticising demonetisation saying the drive was aimed at catching the "mouse" that eats away the nation's wealth.

Though he did not name anyone, his comments were directed towards Opposition parties which have been criticizing the demonetisation move for yielding minuscule results in unearthing black money.

The BHIMâÂÂapp

Scoring a political point, he said a new indigenously developed payment app ‘BHIM' has been named after the main architect of Indian constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Elaborating on Bharat Interface for Money or BHIM app, Modi said it is a simple app that can be used for making and receiving payments through smartphones or even feature phones. The name ‘BHIM' is in recognition of the contribution of Bhim Rao Ambedkar for the upliftment of poor and marginalized sections of society.

"Through this app, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s name will take the centre-stage in India’s economy. The day is not far, when people will conduct their business through this app," he said.

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, is currently available in Hindi and English. As regards the Aadhar-linked payment system based on thumb impression, Modi said the government is currently working on its security aspects and it would be launched in two weeks' time.

There was a time when illiterate persons were ridiculed as "angoothachhap", Modi said adding "the times have changed, now your thumb will be your bank, identity and business".