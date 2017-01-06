PM Narendra Modi condoles actor Om Puri's death

Narendra Modi and Om Puri
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the demise of veteran Indian actor Om Puri.
"The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri and recalls his long career in theatre and films," read a post from the @PMOIndia Twitter handle.
Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri passes away at the age of 66
Om Puri, a Padma Shri awardee, died of a heart attack on early Friday morning at his residence in Mumbai. He was 66.
The actor gave prolific performances in critically acclaimed non-commercial ventures like "Ardh Satya" and moving on to films such as 'Mirch Masala', 'Aakrosh' and 'Dharavi'.
He also acted in English films like 'East is East' and 'City of Joy'.
