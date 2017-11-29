PM Narendra Modi doesn't want to discuss failed promises: Congress

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma says that if the PM Narendra Modi was strong then he would have called the Parliament's winter session to face questions

Denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress was leveling baseless allegations against "the son of Gujarat", the opposition party on Tuesday said he was making emotional statements to run away from discussions on failed promises. If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during the 'Gujarat Vikas Rally' for the assembly elections in Surat. Pic/PTI

"Why cannot we challenge the PM in Gujarat, just because he is from Gujarat?" Sharma sought to know. "He (Modi) visits UP and abuses Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, goes to Bihar and abuses RJD chief Lalu Yadav, insults Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh," he alleged while talking to reporters.

