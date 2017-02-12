PM Narendra Modi fond of peeping into bathrooms: Rahul Gandhi



Rahul Gandhi with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Lucknow: Taking a swipe at PM Modi for his 'raincoat in bathroom' barb at Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the PM was more interested in "peeping into bathrooms of people".

"PM Modi likes to read janampatri (horoscope), search Goo­gle and peep into the bath­rooms of people... but he is a failure as a PM," he said at a joint press meet with SP chief Akh­ilesh Yadav.

His comments come against the backdrop of the PM's remarks in Parliament that one should learn the art of "bath­ing with a raincoat on" from Singh as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams having taken place during his regime. Modi had said in an election rally on Friday that BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

BJP slams rahul over 'bathroom' comment

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Union minister

'Rahul talks in a confused manner. He should correct his mental balance to say what he means to say'

Prakash Javadekar Union Minister

'Everybody behaves as per his standards and BJP does not expect anything better from the Congress leader'

Bizarre comments by Rahul on Modi

> The US recently elected Donald Trump in the seat, but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago.

> I have information about the Prime Minister that is going to explode his balloon.

> I notice things. The PM has done a lot of yoga but he hasn't done padmasan.

> If I speak, there will be an earthquake.

MSY seeks votes for Shivpal in first rally

Etawah: After staying away from campaigning till now, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday addressed his first rally where he sought votes for brother Shivpal, saying the election is important for both of them.