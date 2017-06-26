E-paper

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

By IANS |  Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished the spirit of peace and brotherhood may prevail.

"Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society," Modi said in a tweet here on Sunday night.

Eid-ul-Fitr translates as "the festival of breaking the fast". During the month of Ramadan, Muslims perform one of the five pillars of Islam -- the fast.

