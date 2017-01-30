PM Narendra Modi hits out at AAP, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Kotkapura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday launched an offensive against AAP, calling it an "outsider" that is "dreaming of creating its own world" at the cost of Punjab and asked voters to send the party back from where it had come.
Modi asked the electorate to vote for the SAD-BJP combine for the third time, warning that Punjab as well as the entire nation could face a "crisis" if government led by any party other than the alliance comes to power.
"In this election, to destroy Punjab, it (AAP) is eager to create its own world at the cost of the state. Those who are having such dreams should be sent back to Delhi from where they have come," he said, apparently hitting out at the new entrant AAP in the state.
He warned the people that Punjab as well as the country would have to face consequences in case the "government of outsiders and government of people leading a luxurious lifestyle" is voted to power, in an apparent dig at both AAP and Congress.
I-T audit of parties funds
The CPI-M has been declared highest “cash-in-hand” party at Rs 3.54 cr among national political parties, even as the affidavits of two largest parties — BJP and Congress — are not available in public. Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative analysed the “cash-in-hand” and assets declared by political parties, which showed CPI (Marxist) had Rs 3.54 cr, BSP (Rs 26.59 lakh), and CPI (Rs 88,468).
RBI rejects EC’s plea to raise cash-withdrawal limit
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the request of the Election Commission to enhance the weekly cash-withdrawal limit, imposed after demonetisation, for those contesting Assembly elections in five states.
EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal
The Election Commission yesterday ordered poll authorities in Goa to register an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks about bribes made at a poll rally in the state. It also termed as “scurrilous" the AAP leader’s claim that the Commission is encouraging bribery by refraining him from uttering such statements.
