PM Narendra Modi hits out at AAP, Congress



Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Kotkapura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday launched an offensive against AAP, calling it an "outsider" that is "dreaming of creating its own world" at the cost of Punjab and asked voters to send the party back from where it had come.

Modi asked the electorate to vote for the SAD-BJP combine for the third time, warning that Punjab as well as the entire nation could face a "crisis" if government led by any party other than the alliance comes to power.

"In this election, to destroy Punjab, it (AAP) is eager to create its own world at the cost of the state. Those who are having such dreams should be sent back to Delhi from where they have come," he said, apparently hitting out at the new entrant AAP in the state.

He warned the people that Punjab as well as the country would have to face consequences in case the "government of outsiders and government of people leading a luxurious lifestyle" is voted to power, in an apparent dig at both AAP and Congress.