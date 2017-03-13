PM Narendra Modi most dominant leader, says Chidambaram



P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said the BJP's landslide electoral wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is the most dominant political leader".

"The victories in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand have re-confirmed that Mr Narendra Modi is the most dominant political leader," said Chidambaram on his official Twitter account.

Chidambaram praised Modi in his column in The Indian Express newspaper also in which he said Modi has regained his prime position as a "master of communication" and is the "man of the moment".

"The man of the moment is Mr Narendra Modi. He has convincingly demonstrated that his appeal is pan-Indian. It extends from Gujarat and Goa to Assam and Manipur. After slipping badly in Bihar, he has regained his prime position as a master of communication," Chidambaram wrote in his column.

Chidambaram wrote: "I must also acknowledge that Mr Narendra Modi, after nearly three years as Prime Minister, remains an indefatigable campaigner."

"He (Modi) is, at his core, a 'pracharak' and he loves 'prachar'. He set aside convention and conventional wisdom to campaign for three full days in his constituency, Varanasi. Since he has delivered an unparalleled result, I suppose no one is complaining," he added.

The BJP, powered by an aggressive campaign spearheaded by Modi, won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly -- an unprecedented showing by any party in the country's most populous state -- and 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.