PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.

"Ambedkar Jayanti ke pawan awsar par pujya baba saheb ko naman (Tributes to venerable Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti)," Modi tweeted.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. He had inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination against "untouchables".

To commemorate the memory of the reformer and his contributions, Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14.

The Prime Minister will visit Nagpur to inaugurate a number of projects on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday.

"I am extremely honoured to be visiting Nagpur tomorrow (Friday), on the very special occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

"We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Ambedkar's dream," he added.

Modi will be in Nagpur till 2.15 p.m.