The NCP yesterday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make clear his stand over the Taj Mahal controversy. "The RSS, in its shakhas, gives out false preachings to people who are later inducted in the BJP and given constitutional posts. If what these people are saying is true, the prime minister should openly state that it is true," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. "(But) If what they are saying is wrong, strict action should be taken against them for trying to communalise the society," he added.



Malik claimed that the controversy over the 17th century architectural marvel is a well-thought-out plan by the BJP to divert attention from other issues, such as rising inflation, unemployment and deteriorating economy. The world-famous monument has recently been in the crosshairs of controversy with BJP MLA Sangeet Som questioning its place in India's heritage. Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said the Taj Mahal was originally a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahal', which was converted into a mausoleum by Emperor Shahjahan.