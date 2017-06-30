PM Narendra Modi speaks out against cow vigilantism and mob lynching

Narendra Modi says nothing will be achieved by violence and no one has the right to take the law into his hands



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins a yarn on a charkha (spinning wheel) during his visit to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. PIC/AFP

In a tough message against cow vigilantism and mob lynching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said killing people on pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and warned that no one has the right to take the law into his hands.

Addressing a meeting to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati ashram, Modi said indulging in violence in the name of "gau bhakti" goes fully against the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Voicing his concern on the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cows' protection, the prime minister said nothing would will be achieved from such acts.

"This is a country which has the tradition of giving food to ants, street dogs, fish, the country where Mahatma Gandhi taught us lessons of non-violence. What has happened to us?" Modi asked.

"The Indian Constitution also teaches us about cow protection. But does this (cow protection) give us any right to kill a person. Is this gau bhakti (cow worship)? Is this cow protection?" Modi asked.

"Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of," he said. Modi said "no person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands."

"Violence has never solved and will never solve any problem. As a society, there is no place for violence," he said.

But even as Modi said all this, another man, Mohd. Allimuddin, was lynched in Jharkhand by a mob, as they suspected him of carrying beef in his vehicle.