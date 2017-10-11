Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 75th birthday, saying the country is proud to have an unparalleled artiste like him who has pledged support to many social causes.



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

PM Modi today took to his Twitter account to extend his best wishes to the "Pink" star. "Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life," wrote the prime minister.

Bachchan has been engaged in spreading awareness on causes such as polio, tuberculosis and cleanliness among others. The star had said he has decided not to celebrate his milestone birthday and will not be present in Mumbai.

Bachchan has reportedly taken off to Maldives for a getaway with his family, including daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya.

