PM Narendra Modi wishes five states on their foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished fives states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala and Karnataka, on their foundation day. 'On the occasion of state's foundation day, best wishes to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, who have made significant contribution in the development of the country,' the Prime Minister tweeted.



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

In another tweet, he greeted the residents of Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day and also wished that the state may touch new heights of development. The Prime Minister further wrote, 'Many congratulations to the people of Haryana on the foundation day, who are following the path of development and Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.' He also wished the people of Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.

'My good wishes are with the people of Karnataka on the Kannada Rajyotsava. We are proud of the rich culture of Karnataka. I pray for its progress,' he said on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Kerala on its foundation day and said, 'Best wishes to all Malayalis. I pray for peace, progress and prosperity in the years to come.'