PM terrified of my information about his personal corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared, hence he (Gandhi) is not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha; BJP rejects charge
Rahul Gandhi with TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and other opposition leaders, at a press conference at Parliament yesterday. Pic/PTI
New Delhi: Upping the ante further over the cash ban, Rahul Gandhi yesterday sensationally alleged he had information about "personal corruption" involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after claiming there will be an "earthquake" if he is allowed to speak on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi claimed he has detailed information about alleged "personal corruption" by the prime minister and that the latter is personally terrified of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha.
"The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about him that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House," he said.
Asked what kind of information he has, the Congress Vice President said, "That information is personal information about Narendra Modiji which I want to state in Lok Sabha. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that I have, we have detailed information about. We want to present it, which the Prime Minister is not allowing us to speak on.
"
Gandhi said the entire opposition wants a debate in Parliament and have discussed with the Speaker to allow it while dispensing all rules. BJP rejects charge Kumar led the BJP's charge against Gandhi. "Had he (Gandhi) any information, he would have said it by now. It is a baseless allegation.
"He is saying this out of frustration. Today they are saying they are not being allowed to speak. It is wrong because everyday Congress members are coming to the well of the House. Now they are trying to spread rumours and baseless allegations," Kumar said.
Kumar's ministerial colleague Prakash Javadekar said only Congress and not the government will be exposed when Rahul Gandhi speaks, as it rejected his charge that the government was not letting him speak in Parliament, saying there cannot be a bigger "lie" than this.
I-T raid on flat guarded by 2 dogs, old woman
Bengaluru: In yet another startling catch, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 3.57 crore cash, with Rs 2.93 crore in new notes, from Karnataka and Goa with a huge stash being recovered from a flat here which was guarded by two ferocious dogs and an old woman. Officials said the department sleuths got a tipoff that an apartment in the Yeshwanthpur locality had some cash but they could not execute the search yesterday as the old lady living in the flat refused to cooperate with the taxmen and tie the two canines she had. Finally, the sleuths made an entry with the help of locals and police and found a room that was locked.
Rs 2.2 cr cash seized in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate has seized R2.20 crore from the premises of a cloth trader as part of its operation to check hawala trade after demonetisation.
CBDT warning
In a bid to prevent laundering of black money, the tax department has warned of penal action against those filing "drastically" revised income tax returns by including bank deposits made post-demonetisation.
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments