PM terrified of my information about his personal corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi with TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and other opposition leaders, at a press conference at Parliament yesterday. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Upping the ante further over the cash ban, Rahul Gandhi yesterday sensationally alleged he had information about "personal corruption" involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after claiming there will be an "earthquake" if he is allowed to speak on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi claimed he has detailed information about alleged "personal corruption" by the prime minister and that the latter is personally terrified of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha.

"The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about him that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House," he said.

Asked what kind of information he has, the Congress Vice President said, "That information is personal information about Narendra Modiji which I want to state in Lok Sabha. It is personal corruption of the Prime Minister that I have, we have detailed information about. We want to present it, which the Prime Minister is not allowing us to speak on.

Gandhi said the entire opposition wants a debate in Parliament and have discussed with the Speaker to allow it while dispensing all rules. BJP rejects charge Kumar led the BJP's charge against Gandhi. "Had he (Gandhi) any information, he would have said it by now. It is a baseless allegation.

"He is saying this out of frustration. Today they are saying they are not being allowed to speak. It is wrong because everyday Congress members are coming to the well of the House. Now they are trying to spread rumours and baseless allegations," Kumar said.

Kumar's ministerial colleague Prakash Javadekar said only Congress and not the government will be exposed when Rahul Gandhi speaks, as it rejected his charge that the government was not letting him speak in Parliament, saying there cannot be a bigger "lie" than this.