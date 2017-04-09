Poachers kill rare one-horned rhino in Nepal

Kathmandu: A rare one-horned rhino was killed by poachers in Nepal's Chitwan National Park on Saturday. Officials at the Chitwan National Park (CNP) confirmed that an adult male rhino was shot dead on Friday and the horn was cut off, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We found a dead rhino killed by poachers in a community forest, near the central office of the park, this afternoon (Friday). We have launched investigations into the incident," Nurendra Aryal, assistant conservation officer at CNP was quoted as saying. As per the initial reports, the endangered species was shot by rifle while the horn has been cut off with an axe.

The poachers tried their luck during the night-storm and at a time when the security concern has been shifted towards relocation of five rhinos from CNP to far-western region based Shuklaphanta National Park. As part of government's decision of transferring five rhinos, four have already been released to the new habitat within a week.

Chitwan National Park, located some 150 kilometre from the capital city, is renowned for protection of one-horned rhinoceros, Royal Bengal tiger and Gharial Crocodile. According to Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, out of total 645 rhinos in Nepal, over 600 are in Chitwan National Park.