Poisar: Two women threaten self-immolation to avoid arrest, overpowered

Usually, people move court for anticipatory bail, but two women in Poisar went on another tangent altogether — they staged their own drama, complete with kerosene and self-immolation threats, all in an attempt to avoid arrest.



The police arrest Poisar resident Brijmohan Jha for forcibly occupying his neighbour’s flat after the latter lodges a complaint. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The Samta Nagar police had gone to arrest Mona Jha, 29, based on a complaint by her neighbour Shubham Moira, 45, who had alleged that Mona and her husband Brijmohan had forcibly occupied his flat that had been under renovation. The couple had been booked in a trespassing case on October 28; then, the police had arrested Brijmohan and allowed Mona to leave, asking her to report on Sunday morning. When she didn't show up, they went to arrest her. Little did they know that Mona, with the help of her sister-in-law Priyanka Jha, 28, would put up such an unhinged fight.



The next day they reach the house to arrest his wife. She and her sister-in-law lock themselves in and threaten to burn down the place

Novel nautanki

On Sunday afternoon, two personnel from Samta Nagar police station went to Moira's refurbished flat to arrest Mona and get her family out of it. And as soon as the policemen reached the house and asked them to open up, the two women started the show.

"Mona and Priyanka were inside the house when the police arrived. They locked themselves in, brought out kerosene and threatened to burn the place down as well as themselves," said an officer, adding that both policemen realised the seriousness of the situation and withdrew, calling for additional help.



The police barge in, after which the two try to set a woman sub-inspector ablaze; her colleague tries to stop them and gets bitten

"Twelve-odd personnel, including policewomen, reached the spot and once again tried to convince the two women to open up. But the duo refused to listen. Officers then broke down the door and entered. They saw that the two had already poured kerosene in a number of places, and rushed to catch them."



The team finally manages to overpower the two. They are taken to the police station and formally arrested

Priyanka then threw kerosene on a woman sub-inspector and Mona got ready to light a matchstick. Sub-inspector Naushad Pathan ran and caught her hand to stop her, when, to free herself, she bit him.

Over powered

The team, however, managed to overpower the two women in a few minutes and took them in custody, the officer added.

Another officer said, "The two have been booked and arrested under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court, which sent them to police custody. Mona was also arrested in the earlier trespassing case registered on October 26, in which she had been booked along with her husband. Further investigation is on."

