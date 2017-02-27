PoK judge's new whim: Pray for pay

Islamabad: The court employees in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will have to offer daily prayers punctually - both in and outside the court - as their annual raises "would now hinge on their offering prayers regularly and on the prescribed times", a top Judge has said.

Ibrahim Zia, who took oath as the 12th chief justice of the PoK Supreme Court yesterday, has directed the court employees to ensure punctuality in the court and in their prayer timings, the Express Tribune reported.

Zia said the move would ensure that employees offer daily prayers regularly and he himself would be leading some prayers. "To make sure employees offer their prayers regularly, Justice Zia said they would be secretly checked by the court," the paper said. However, it was not clear what mechanism he would use to check punctually of employees' prayers outside the office.