Police arrests four people for pushing 14-year-old into flesh trade

Chandannagar police have arrested four people for repeated attempts to kidnap a teenager and force her into prostitution. One of the accused was the teen's neighbour, who had convinced her to elope with him

The Chandannagar police have arrested four people for repeated attempts to kidnap a teenager and force her into prostitution. According to sources, it was the 14-year-old's neighbour, identified as Suraj Swami, who had initially convinced her to elope with him, on the pretext of marriage.

The other three accused have been identified as Kamurddin Shaikh, 25, Suraj's sister Ashiya Shaikh (18) and Batul Shaikh, 18. A case of kidnapping and human trafficking has been registered against them.

The girl's mother found her on July 25, but the Std VI student shared her ordeal with some medical counsellors only recently. The mother said, "I found my daughter roaming the streets in a battered state. She did not speak for days, so we took her to our family doctor and counsellor. It was then that we learnt that her kidnappers had tried to sell her."

The teenager said, "They made me work like a slave. I was offered one chapatti a day. On July 25, they asked me to wear a burqa and took me to a place where they tried to sell me. I was taken out to meet some people around 11.30 pm. I excused myself to answer nature's call and fled. The next morning, I was running from the temple when I saw my mother on the streets."

Inspector (crime) Satyajeet Patil said, "All the accused have been arrested for their involvement in flesh trade."